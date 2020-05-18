Naval hospital collects plasma from first 2 donors

When Vanessa Judicpa got a call asking if she'd like to donate convalescent plasma to help research in the fight against COVID-19, she was ready.

It had been something she'd been thinking and praying about even as she was fighting the symptoms herself, just last month.

She and Lt. Cmdr. Rob Files were the first two people on Guam to donate convalescent plasma at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. They made their donation on Mother's Day.

"Thank you to the first two donors here that could help fight this disease in other critically ill patients," the Armed Services Blood Program posted on social media. "We appreciate you!!!"

Judicpa received a call in response to some social media posts where she shared that she had just recovered from COVID-19. In April, Judicpa started feeling some symptoms. During her isolation she stayed hydrated, tried to eat healthy and got as much rest as possible – even through some nights when breathing got tough. By late April, she was feeling better and tests showed she was COVID-19 free.

It was a former co-worker who reached out asking if she'd be willing to donate. Judicpa had to go through screening and presented her COVID-19 lab tests and results.

Afraid she wouldn't be able to help

She'd never donated blood before, but said even before she was approved, it wasn't the needle or possible pain she feared – though she did say later it didn't hurt.

"I was more scared if I did not qualify to donate, then I'd feel as if I did not contribute to research and saving lives," she said.

She got the call and went to the hospital on Sunday morning after a Mother's Day breakfast with her mom.

She said doctors were standing by to monitor her as blood was drawn and the convalescent plasma extracted. She wanted to donate more but was starting to feel woozy so doctors cut her off sooner than she wanted.

Judicpa expressed her desire to help via a social media post describing how she started her Mother's Day with thanks to her mom for her gift of life.

"I proceeded to go and give back life by being one of the first COVID donors at the U.S. Naval Hospital. When I was sick with COVID, I made a vow to be a blessing back and donate my convalescent plasma to those COVID patients fighting for their lives in the ICU and to contribute to the research for a cure/vaccine," she wrote.

"And now I have that opportunity to do so. I'm thankful that some good came out of me surviving COVID. May I spread the love and healing through my golden juice."

What is convalescent plasma?

Doctors and other scientists have been studying the use of donated blood as a treatment for people with COVID-19. This is not a new practice. It's been used to help fight various infections, including the Spanish flu and measles. The practice has been referred to as a treatment when there is no other treatment – it basically takes the antibodies found in the blood of someone who has recovered from the illness, and allows the patient who is being injected to "borrow" those antibodies to fight off the infection, often reducing the severity of the illness and decreasing recovery time.

According to the Mayo Clinic, researchers are hoping that convalescent plasma can be given to people with severe COVID-19 to boost their ability to fight the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has requirements that individuals must meet to donate blood for this research. Before donated blood can be used, it must be tested for safety. It then goes through a process to separate out blood cells so that all that's left is plasma with antibodies – what's left is the golden, antibody-rich, convalescent plasma.

The immediate goal of this research is to determine if convalescent plasma can improve the chance of recovery for people with the most severe cases of disease, the Mayo Clinic article states. A second goal is to test whether convalescent plasma can help keep people who are moderately sick from getting sicker.

Armed Services Blood Program

The Armed Services Blood Program provides quality blood products for service members, veterans and their families in both peace and war, according to its Facebook page. "As a joint operation among the military services the ASBP has many components working together to collect, process, store, distribute and transfuse blood worldwide."

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam established its blood donor center more than a year ago and has accommodated several mobile blood drives, the site stated. For several years prior to 2012, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam didn't have a blood donor center. Ironically, it was during this time that it also recorded one of the highest transfusion requirements among U.S. naval hospitals worldwide and was contrarily dependent on outside sources for its blood supply.

Research showed that from 2006 to 2009, Guam accounted for about half of the 2,341 total components transfused during the period. This statistic prompted the Navy Blood Program to relaunch the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Blood Donor Center in January 2012.