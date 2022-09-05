Naval Hospital, GMH look to lift Guam services

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam commanding officer Capt. David Barrows connected with the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority to improve health care on Guam.

The meeting took place Aug. 23, according to Cindy Hansen, GMHA public information officer. Capt. Barrows introduced himself to GMHA administration and took a tour of the public hospital.

"During his visit, Capt. Barrows shared his interest in strengthening the ties between USNH and the GMHA,” Hansen said.

Barrows identified areas where GMH and USNH can support each other to improve health care on island. However, GMH was not able to share any deficiencies noted by Naval hospital leadership.

Hansen noted that no formal commitments were made during Barrows' visit.

“Pending GMH’s accreditation by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ), Capt. Barrows suggested that GMHA begin updating the memo of understanding between the two hospitals in anticipation of GMH’s accreditation," she said.

GMHA made the switch to the CIHQ accrediting body last year after the hospital’s accreditation team made the determination that the CIHQ was the best fit with regard to the services they provide, educational resources and training available to staff.

The hospital was accredited with the more established Joint Commission but lost that accreditation in July 2018. The commission found GMH standards were out of compliance in certain areas, including medication orders; reporting "critical results of tests and diagnostic procedures on a timely basis"; the implementation of "practices to prevent health care-associated infections"; staff competency; and the maintenance of medical records, according to Post files.