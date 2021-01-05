The vaccination of military personnel assigned to Guam started Monday at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

“U.S. Naval Hospital Guam received a limited quantity of Moderna vaccine doses in its initial shipment,” stated Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, Joint Region Marianas public affairs officer.

“Medical professionals are currently administering the vaccine to Phase 1a personnel, to include health care providers and support staff, emergency services, and public safety personnel.”

Department of Defense officials have said the vaccines having been authorized only for emergency use - and not a full U.S. Food and Drug Administration license - won’t be mandatory for personnel. Officials, however, do encourage all personnel and their family members to get immunized when the vaccine becomes available to them.

The DoD has a phased approach to vaccinating personnel to strengthen the department’s ability to protect the nation, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response, a JRM press release on Monday morning stated.

“The Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine plan will implement a standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, administering COVID-19 vaccine through a phased approach to vaccinate all Active component, Reserve component, TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select beneficiaries, and select DoD civilians and contract personnel authorized to receive immunizations from DoD,” Moore stated.

Moore did not specify the number of vaccines that were received in this first shipment.

Local military installations are expecting additional vaccine shipments in the coming weeks as production and distribution increases, according to the press release.

JRM officials are asking beneficiaries “to remain patient as shipments continue to arrive and more vaccines can be administered.”

’Swift’ approval process

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines last month.

Military officials acknowledged the uncertainty the public may feel about COVID-19 vaccines and their safety and stressed the importance of education and information to allay concerns.

"The vaccine approval process may seem swift, but I want to assure everyone that the review process has been incredibly comprehensive with all the data made available to peer-review, to an independent working group and to the Food and Drug Administration. The process has been open to the public, transparent and reassuringly highly rigorous,” Air Force Col. Heather Yun, deputy commander for medical services and an infectious disease physician, stated in a DoD press release.

"With approximately 70,000 subjects enrolled between the Pfizer and Moderna trials, which use the same technology, the symptom profile has been similar to what is seen with other routine vaccines, and most people did not have any symptoms beyond a sore arm.”

Yun explained that post-vaccination symptoms are normal and, in fact, a positive sign.

”Vaccines fight disease by producing an immune response within the body. Sometimes that means flu-like symptoms, such as aches and pains, headache and a low-grade fever may occur after being vaccinated. This is normal and a sign that your body is creating an immune response to protect you from COVID-19,” she stated.

"Every person who steps up to take the vaccine when it's their turn is another step toward ending the pandemic," Yun noted, stressing the importance of having a large proportion of the population who are immune to SARS-CoV-2.