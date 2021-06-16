NAVFAC: After artifacts collected, historic sites bulldozed

The military on Guam has confirmed historic sites found within infrastructure projects related to the relocation of Marines to the island have been leveled and more will be bulldozed to make way for facilities.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas, which supports local activities of the U.S. military, clarified for The Guam Daily Post language included in two programmatic agreement memos issued for public comment, which said historic properties identified in areas affected by construction “will no longer be extant” once mitigation work was completed.

“Significant discoveries” that were identified through another, ongoing construction project in the area were data recovered, along with site information documented, according to the command. The development is taking place in a site the military calls North Finegayan, but the location has also been called Machanao pre-World War II, according to the memos.

“Recovered associated artifacts and any other resources that could be curated were collected and are properly stored pending turnover to the government of Guam upon the completion of the future cultural repository,” said JoAnna Delfin, public affairs officer for NAVFAC Marianas.

Several residents, community organizations and lawmakers have advocated for any historic or cultural discoveries found during military construction projects to be preserved in place or for any artifacts or other archaeological findings not to be further disturbed. NAVFAC also confirmed the historic sites previously identified have already been developed.

“All recoverable features are no longer in place as the site has been graded to bedrock,” Delfin said.

NAVFAC Marianas said once a discovery is made, its location is documented with “sub-meter accuracy.” Collection efforts can include hand excavation, screening soil, and collecting soil and carbon samples. This type of mitigation work leaves a historic property with its “integrity diminished” and characteristics “altered,” according to the memos.

But not everything discovered was collected before it was subsequently leveled.

“While curation is an important part of the process, not every piece of an artifact was collected if it was determined that a sample can provide the same type of information,” Delfin said. “Although traces of the site are removed, the information and location are documented in technical reports for future studies about the area and its environment, which contributes to the knowledge of Guam's history and the CHamoru people.”

The public can comment on the memos until July 22. Both documents are available online, or residents can obtain a printed copy at the Department of Parks and Recreation office in Agana Heights. Community comments can be emailed to criwebcomment@navy.mil.