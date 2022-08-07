A major component of military planning and construction in the region has a new leader.

According to a news release from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Capt. Troy Brown assumed command of the organization from Capt. Tim Liberatore during a change-of-command ceremony held on Aug. 4.

Presiding over the ceremony was NAVFAC Pacific vice commander Capt. Steven Stasick who “recognized Liberatore for his success during his tenure,” the release stated.

Liberatore held his position since July 2020.

“The accomplishments of Tim and his team are a testament to hard work, proactive engagement and impressive leadership,” Stasick said. “You should be proud of what you’ve done for NAVFAC, the Navy, and the Department of Defense.”

According to the release, the outgoing commander was awarded the Legion of Merit for his leadership during his tenure. He was credited with contributing to the "operational readiness of warfighters within the Indo-Pacific region" and for driving major infrastructure programs.

“(This) award represents a true team effort and the credit goes to everyone in the command,” Liberatore said. “I’m very proud of your performance, executing the NAVFAC Systems Command mission — planning, designing, building, and sustaining facilities. You all performed amazingly during a time of unprecedented change and challenges, from COVID-19 to strategic competition in this theater.”

The release further stated that Liberatore “also highlighted key projects in the region in support of the warfighter to include the Striker and Tanker Hangars at Andersen Air Force Base, Tinian Divert Airfield, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit compound, and the rehabilitation of Lima and X-ray wharves.”

“NAVFAC Marianas has done a phenomenal job in preparing this theater while in peacetime to deter threats with critical infrastructure that will allow posturing of additional forces forward and will enable our warfighters so they can prevail in times of crisis or conflict,” Liberatore said. “Capt. Brown, if there is one piece of advice I can leave you with, it’s this — challenge, trust and empower your people who will be entrusted to you. They have and will continue to step up and excel in this dynamic environment.”

After more than 30 years of service, the outgoing commander retires from the Navy. Brown will “report to NAVFAC Marianas after serving as the commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4,” the release stated.

“Tim, thanks to you and the NAVFAC Marianas family for the warm welcome,” Brown said. “I look forward to working with the entire team and Joint Region Marianas as we continue to enable our warfighters to successfully carry out their mission in defense of our nation. To the men and women of NAVFAC Marianas, I am proud to serve with you and am excited for all the great work I know we will accomplish in the coming years.”