NAVFAC Washington honors Guam son for accomplishments during tour

x has completed a tour of duty at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, and earned the Navy Achievement Medal for professional achievement in the superior performance of duty from March 2018 to May 2021, according to a release from NAVFAC Washington.

Under Culala's leadership, his crew of eight Seabees improved infrastructure and quality of life for supported tenant commands while delivering $121,000 in high-quality construction.

As funeral honors coordinator, Culala trained 12 sailors in ceremonial etiquette to conduct over 35 funerals honoring our nation’s fallen heroes.

Culala reenlisted in August 2020.

He will continue service abroad in Greece.

“I want to say thank you to all of PWD Washington and NAVFAC for the help and support they gave me," Culala said. "To my parents and my brother in Guam, I hope everything is good down there and hope to see you guys soon.”