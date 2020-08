A man who entered U.S. Naval Base Guam via the outbound lane of the main gate was apprehended by Navy security on Thursday.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to the Navy in a press release.

Following the incident, access to all base installations was immediately secured, the press release stated.

The suspect is described as a civilian.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Services, along with Criminal Investigation Division, is investigating the incident.