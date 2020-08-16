Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific has awarded a $48.5 million contract for base operating support services at Joint Region Marianas to DZSP 21 LLC of Marlton, New Jersey.

The cost-plus-award-fee contract was awarded Aug. 12, according to a release from NAVFAC Pacific.

"The award of the next BOS contract is a remarkable milestone for the Department of Defense here on Guam,” said Capt. Tim Liberatore, commanding officer of NAVFAC Marianas.“The BOS contractor is an integral partner for facility maintenance and operational support across Joint Region Marianas' installations. ... I am looking forward to continuing our partnership with DZSP 21 LLC.”

The work to be performed includes: management and administration, port operations, facilities management, facilities investment, utilities management, electrical, wastewater, steam, water and demineralized water, and base support vehicles and equipment.

The contract was competitively procured with five proposals received, according to a Department of Defense announcement.

The expected completion date of the contract is April 2028.

Liberatore assumed command of NAVFAC Marianas on July 24.