The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $49 million multiple-award contract for cultural resource management services at various locations throughout the Pacific, according to a press release.

Work will be performed in the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations including Guam, Hawaii and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands by the following three businesses - Garcia and Associates of San Anselmo, California; International Archaeology, LLC of Honolulu, Hawaii; and Pacific Consulting Services, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii, the release states.

“The Cultural Resources Multiple Award Contract provides for a wide variety of cultural resources services such as archaeological monitoring of construction, historic preservation services and vital resources management planning,” said NAVFAC Pacific Cultural Resources Branch Supervisor Karen Desilets. “This contract serves our supported commands and provides essential mission support across the Pacific AO.”

Under this contract, cultural resources services are performed by qualified professionals that meet the Secretary of the Interior standards for archaeologist, historian and historical architect.

The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of May 2026.

This will likely be welcome news for Guam, where military projects continue as part of the Department of Defense's pivot to the Pacific. A $12 million cultural repository is under construction. The repository will house artifacts and other finds as a result of the projects to build facilities on Guam for the nearly 5,000 Marines being relocated from Okinawa.