Fifteen years after Japan and the United States agreed to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Okinawa by relocating a fraction of them to Guam, the military's execution of the plan has ramped up.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific office on Friday announced the biggest single contract so far – $546 million – to build five of eight multistory buildings that will house bachelor Marines within a complex on the developing Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Dededo.

The fifth bachelor enlisted quarters building is expected to be completed by May 2026, according to the Navy.

The Navy awarded the $546 million contract to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC, of Tamuning, Guam. The contract includes the design and construction of five multistory bachelor enlisted quarters complexes. The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech.

Japan's financial contribution to the relocation of Marines to Guam will be the source of funding for the $546 million contract, according to the Navy.

Japan has contributed $3.1 billion toward the Guam relocation out of a total price tag of $8.7 billion, as previously estimated by the Department of Defense.

A Congressional Research Service report in 2019 states the Marines planned to start relocating troops to Guam by 2025.

That target will mark two decades since Japan and the United States first signed an agreement to reduce the presence of U.S. troops in Okinawa by moving some of them to Guam, Hawaii and Australia.

The military is expected to move nearly 5,000 Marines from Okinawa to Guam and about 1,700 of them will be moving with family members. A separate housing development will accommodate Marines with dependents.

The award of the $546 million contract "is a major milestone in NAVFAC's delivery of this new Marine Corps mission capability in the Western Pacific,” said NAVFAC Pacific commander Rear Adm. John Adametz. “Funded by the government of Japan, this contract is the largest of the contracts planned for construction of Camp Blaz."

The state-of-the-art housing will support the long-term Marine Corps operational readiness on Guam, Adametz said.

Each of the five buildings includes a six-story tower that will provide 300 billeting rooms, a community core building, an outdoor washdown and drying area and a utility building.

The work also includes landscaping, electrical and mechanical utilities work, concrete and asphalt road pavements, a small pavilion, a sand volleyball court, a basketball court, horseshoe pits, trash and recycling enclosures and environmental mitigations.

“This contract award demonstrates our shared commitment toward the international agreement with a key ally,” said Marine Corps Installations Command commander Brig. Gen. Daniel Conley.

The future Marine base provides a resilient, "permanent forward presence in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility” for the military, Conley added.

"The Japanese funding and U.S. government execution of this project show the strength of our alliance and our shared investment for its future," he added.

The contract, he said, "minimizes impacts to the local community.”