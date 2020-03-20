Naval Base Guam has announced that starting this weekend, several measures will be implemented at the Defense Commissary Agency and all Navy Exchange facilities located on military installations.

The NEX and commissary are open to all authorized patrons on Saturday and Sunday.

"These measures are necessary to protect those who are at a higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 and prevent local transmission of COVID-19 by limiting unnecessary personal interactions and maximizing social distancing," a Navy news release issued Thursday stated. Following are the new guidelines:

Commissary hours

Commissary operating hours will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The change in operating hours was implemented to allow improved facility cleaning and sanitization.

People 60 and older have shopping privileges only from 10 a.m.-noon at the commissary, and from 9-11 a.m. at the NEX Main Store. For all other NEX locations, all authorized patrons will be authorized to shop during operating hours.

Purchase limits

NEX and DECA Orote Commissary patrons will be limited to two identical items of the following products per family, per day: bleach, cleaning alcohol, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitizer, hand soap, sanitizing wipes, toilet paper and drinking water.

Shoppers will be limited to one shopping cart per family. Excessive purchasing of all products will be monitored and enforced. There will be no restock of cleaning or sanitation supplies during the day.

Social distancing, waiting lines

While inside NEX and DECA Orote Commissary facilities, and while waiting to enter these facilities, all patrons must adhere to strict social distancing practices and remain no less than 6 feet away from all other persons to the greatest extent possible. This policy will be strictly enforced.

The commissary and NEX have placed signs and other markers on the floors and in the aisles. Other methods and tools such as counting a distance of six floor tiles and use of shopping carts may ensure proper social distancing is in place.

Patrons who are experiencing flu-like symptoms will not be permitted access into NEX and DECA facilities. These patrons should stay at home or otherwise isolate themselves and call the appropriate medical authorities.

In order to ensure strict compliance with established social distancing standards, it is possible that patrons will experience waiting lines outside DECA Orote Commissary facilities and all NEX stores. Patrons should be prepared for this experience.

Waiting lines for entrance into all NEX and DECA Orote Commissary facilities are subject to closure 45 minutes prior to regular store closing.

The release added that all food establishments on the Navy base will be takeout or drive-thru only.

NEX hours

The hours of operation for NEX facilities are as follows: