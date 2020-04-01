The commanding officer of Guam's Navy base has directed the setting of Health Protection Condition Charlie for Naval Base Guam installations, tenant commands and organizations.

There are five levels of health protection conditions, or HPCON.

"Charlie" is the fourth highest level and represents a "substantial" health protection condition with sustained community transmission of disease.

The fifth and highest level is "Delta," which represents a "severe" HPCON with a widespread community transmission.

A press release from Naval Base Guam urges personnel and visitors to follow all current mandates in an aggressive campaign to prevent the community spread of COVID-19.

"The measures and mandates set forth have been established for the protection of all who come onto the installations and facilities at NBG," stated U.S. Naval Base Guam Commanding Officer Capt. Jeffery Grimes. "I want to reemphasize that this is not business as usual. We must all adjust to the current situation and the challenges that lie ahead."

Grimes added that "by our individual actions, we as a community, as an island and as a TEAM" can stop the further spread of COVID-19.

"It is imperative that we all do our part to get through this pandemic together."

Navy Exchange and Orote Commissary patrons are urged to plan ahead and only shop for what they need. Shoppers are also asked to visit during a lower occupancy time of day, such as midafternoon – especially on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The number of patrons at the commissary is limited to 60 at a time in order to ensure proper social distancing.

Policies and procedures

The release added that all patrons must adhere to the following policies and procedures:

Respect the 60-years-and-older operating hours: On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the hours are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Orote Commissary and from 9 to 11 a.m. at the NEX Main Store. Shoppers 60 years and older and people with disabilities that require assistance will be authorized exclusive shopping privileges.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the hours are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Orote Commissary and from 9 to 11 a.m. at the NEX Main Store. Shoppers 60 years and older and people with disabilities that require assistance will be authorized exclusive shopping privileges. If you are sick, stay home: Patrons who are experiencing flu-like symptoms will not be permitted access to NEX and Orote Commissary facilities. These patrons should stay at home or otherwise isolate themselves and telephonically contact the appropriate medical authority.

Patrons who are experiencing flu-like symptoms will not be permitted access to NEX and Orote Commissary facilities. These patrons should stay at home or otherwise isolate themselves and telephonically contact the appropriate medical authority. Masks: The use of masks is highly encouraged, although access to NEX and Orote Commissary facilities will not be denied if patrons do not have a mask due to short supply islandwide.

The use of masks is highly encouraged, although access to NEX and Orote Commissary facilities will not be denied if patrons do not have a mask due to short supply islandwide. Reusable bags: As an additional precaution, the NEX and Orote Commissary will discontinue the use of reusable bags at the register. This action is being taken with patrons' health and safety in mind and will assist with further limiting the risk of virus.

As an additional precaution, the NEX and Orote Commissary will discontinue the use of reusable bags at the register. This action is being taken with patrons' health and safety in mind and will assist with further limiting the risk of virus. Practice proper social distancing: While inside NEX and Orote Commissary facilities, and while waiting to enter these facilities, all patrons must adhere to strict social distancing practices and remain no less than 6 feet away from all other persons to the greatest extent possible. Signs and floor markers have been placed to aid shoppers in this practice. The number of personnel shopping per family should be minimized as much as possible. Wherever feasible, it is strongly recommended that children should not accompany shoppers. If children do accompany shoppers, parents must ensure children maximize social distancing and prevent unnecessary interactions with other patrons.

Purchasing limits

Patrons must also abide by the following purchasing limits:

Critical public health supplies: To preserve inventory of critical public health supplies, NEX will limit patrons to one identical item of the following products per family, per day: bleach, rubbing alcohol, disinfectants sprays, cleaners, hand sanitizer, hand soap, sanitizing wipes, toilet paper, paper towel, facial tissue, thermometers, gloves, masks and water. The Orote Commissary is also limiting one product per family for the aforementioned items, except for toilet paper, paper towel and water, which is limited to two per family. Both stores have established a two-item limit for baby wipes, diapers and baby formula.

To preserve inventory of critical public health supplies, NEX will limit patrons to one identical item of the following products per family, per day: bleach, rubbing alcohol, disinfectants sprays, cleaners, hand sanitizer, hand soap, sanitizing wipes, toilet paper, paper towel, facial tissue, thermometers, gloves, masks and water. The Orote Commissary is also limiting one product per family for the aforementioned items, except for toilet paper, paper towel and water, which is limited to two per family. Both stores have established a two-item limit for baby wipes, diapers and baby formula. All products: To ensure equitable distribution of commercial products, NEX and DeCA will limit patrons to one (1) shopping cart per family. Patrons are prohibited from making purchases which are excessive or unreasonably disproportionate in volume. Excessive purchasing of all products will be monitored and enforced. There will be no restock of cleaning/sanitation supplies during the day.

To ensure equitable distribution of commercial products, NEX and DeCA will limit patrons to one (1) shopping cart per family. Patrons are prohibited from making purchases which are excessive or unreasonably disproportionate in volume. Excessive purchasing of all products will be monitored and enforced. There will be no restock of cleaning/sanitation supplies during the day. Gasoline: NEX will limit gasoline sales to one vehicle and one container (no larger than 5 gallons) per day.

Base access

As a reminder, the following personnel are authorized to access Naval Base Guam at all times:

Active-duty military and United States Coast Guard personnel and their authorized dependents

National Guard and Reserve Component personnel and their authorized dependents

Department of Defense civilian employees and their authorized dependents

Navy Exchange and Defense Commissary Agency employees

Full-time contractors executing mission-essential base operating support, maintenance and construction.

Patrons who do not fall into any of the categories listed above are authorized to access NBG all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All others are advised to shop during the week to avoid congestion at the Commissary or NEX on weekends.

Base personnel are also ordered to follow guidelines and executive orders set forth by local authorities.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Executive Orders 2020-03 through 2020-07 emphasize that businesses deemed "nonessential" are prohibited from operating until April 13.

"NBG, in consultation with public health authorities, will continue to evaluate and make changes to NBG policies, as required, to ensure a proper balance between public health and mission readiness," the Navy release stated. "All persons are encouraged to monitor NBG social media for updates."