Navy base restricts shopping; suspends guests

COMMISSARY: Volunteers hold a donation drive at the Orote Commissary at Naval Base Guam in support of a local animal shelter in 2017. The commissary is limiting base access primarily to households of troops who are on active duty. Veterans can access the commissary on weekends. Photo courtesy of the Navy

The Navy base on Guam is limiting shopping access primarily to active duty service members' households and Guard and Reserve members mobilized into active duty – in light of the base command's public health emergency declaration.

U.S. Naval Base Guam Commanding Officer Capt. Jeffrey Grimes on Monday signed a Declaration of Public Health Emergency in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With the directive, access to and operations onboard the Navy base will be limited to "mission-essential operations, activities, and investments."

Weekday access will be limited to mission essential personnel for operational purposes; active duty U.S. military and their dependents including members of the Armed Forces Reserve and National Guard on Title 10 orders; and authorized civilians as denoted on their Common Access Card, or CAC, and their dependents.

Weekend access will be open to all authorized patrons.

Suspended services:

The following non-mission essential activities are suspended:

. Community relations events

. Daily/weekend guest passes

. Non-contractual commercial activities, including taxi services, scuba diving instruction and all other commercial activities not in support of a government-issued contract.

Commissary and NEX access changes

The Commissary and NEX will limit access to retail facilities.

• Monday to Friday, access will be limited to:

1.) Active duty U.S. military and their dependents, including members of the Armed Forces Reserves and National Guard on Title 10 orders; and

2.) Authorized civilians – as denoted on their Common Access Card – and their dependents

• Saturday-Sunday: All authorized patrons.

