Navy base restricts shopping; suspends guests

The Navy base on Guam is limiting shopping access primarily to active duty service members' households and Guard and Reserve members mobilized into active duty – in light of the base command's public health emergency declaration.

U.S. Naval Base Guam Commanding Officer Capt. Jeffrey Grimes on Monday signed a Declaration of Public Health Emergency in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With the directive, access to and operations onboard the Navy base will be limited to "mission-essential operations, activities, and investments."

Weekday access will be limited to mission essential personnel for operational purposes; active duty U.S. military and their dependents including members of the Armed Forces Reserve and National Guard on Title 10 orders; and authorized civilians as denoted on their Common Access Card, or CAC, and their dependents.

Weekend access will be open to all authorized patrons.

Suspended services:

The following non-mission essential activities are suspended:

. Community relations events

. Daily/weekend guest passes

. Non-contractual commercial activities, including taxi services, scuba diving instruction and all other commercial activities not in support of a government-issued contract.

Commissary and NEX access changes

The Commissary and NEX will limit access to retail facilities.

• Monday to Friday, access will be limited to:

1.) Active duty U.S. military and their dependents, including members of the Armed Forces Reserves and National Guard on Title 10 orders; and

2.) Authorized civilians – as denoted on their Common Access Card – and their dependents

• Saturday-Sunday: All authorized patrons.