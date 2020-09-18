The Navy's Visitor Control Center will reopen on Monday after the center was closed due to COVID-19 exposure and thorough facility disinfection.

On Wednesday, Naval Base Guam's Visitor Control Center was notified that an employee at the center tested positive for COVID-19. All close contacts of the confirmed case were identified and are under quarantine or isolation for 14 days.

All appointments for the various services had been canceled, but the center's services will reopen on Monday, Sept. 21 for contractor services, guest services, houseguest passes, fingerprinting, and agent letters by appointment only. Individuals can call 339-1095 to make a appointment.

"As we have over the course of the last several months, we will maintain a rigorous set of mitigation measures against the spread of COVID-19 at our facilities," said Naval Base Guam Security Officer Lt. Cmdr. Robert Files. "While we will reopen, we advise our patrons that there may be extended wait times at the VCC due to the reduction in staff. We ask that they be patient as we continue to provide these necessary services during this time."

For several months, the center has implemented social distancing measures, intensified cleaning and disinfection efforts, implemented screening procedures upon arrival, and enforced an appointment only system.

"I have seen first-hand the strict protocols and mitigations put in place by the VCC and I remain confident they are taking all the steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19," said the base's acting Commanding Officer Capt. Hans Sholley. "Our approach against COVID-19 is proactive. We care about our Team NBG personnel and customers, and we are consistently evaluating the situation in real-time to ensure their safety and well-being is maintained throughout this pandemic."