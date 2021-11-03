Navy personnel have started removing derelict vessels at the Guam Harbor of Refuge in Piti.

On Oct. 5, following the request of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, a team representing the Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific and Task Force 73 started removing abandoned vessels.

“The physical presence of these ADVs is detrimental to the sensitivity of our marine and coastal habitats as they sink or move during storms, disperse oil and toxic chemicals, and become a threatening source of marine debris,” said Guam EPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero.

GEPA is working with the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, and the Guam Department of Agriculture on the project. GEPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Coast Guard, and Navy alongside the Guam Power Authority and the Port Authority of Guam have all teamed up to identify and remove ADVs around the island of Guam.

The governor's Executive Order No. 2020-42 established the Guam’s ADV Removal Working Group to address abandoned vessels that can become navigational hazards and present threats to commercial and natural resources.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the administration is committed to protecting Guam’s environment and natural resources.

"This enhances the quality of our island’s ecosystem and will contribute to nurturing the growth of our marine life, which provides sustenance and a livelihood to many of our people and attracts many of our international visitors," the governor stated.

GPA and the Port each committed to spending $100,000, while GEPA secured its own funding for this project and will be responsible for disposing of the vessels salvaged. USEPA is providing significant funding and several contract personnel to abate and dispose of assorted hazardous waste amongst the ship debris.

U.S. EPA Pacific Southwest Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Jordan said the effort is important because ADVs can contain leaking fuel, marine batteries, electronic waste, and sometimes refrigerant cylinders.

"Hidden hazardous wastes in ADVs pose risks to marine life and limit recreational public access,” Jordan said.

Training opportunity

The project also provides training to Navy units as part of the Innovative Readiness Training program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants, the press release states.

Through this military-civil collaboration, communities typically provide materials and basic services, while military units contribute personnel and training resources. Guam’s IRT salvage project is being conducted by U.S. Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (MDSU-1) with the assistance of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE. Their efforts will help provide access to GHOR, specifically during severe weather events.

“As a result of these military training opportunities, IRT missions produce mission-ready forces, civil-military partnerships, and stronger communities, all while providing key services for American communities,” said Lt. Cmdr. Derrick Ingle, spokesperson for Commander Task Force 73. “Through the Innovative Readiness and Training program, the Guam Harbor of Refuge project will provide U.S. Navy divers relevant hands-on training to improve readiness and survivability in contingency environments.”

GEPA and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam officials will provide on-site maritime safety and environmental oversight, including incidental oil spill prevention and response.

“Personnel and environmental safety will be our top priority while completing the Abandoned Derelict Vessel removal project,” said Lt j.g. Edward Oingerang, Chief, Incident Management Division, Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “Coast Guard personnel will be on-scene everyday operations take place to reduce a delay in pollution response time, mitigating impacts to the environment.”

The Guam Harbor of Refuge project has been one of interest to GEPA since 2003 when the agency assisted NOAA with the original survey of all ADVs on Guam, according to the press release.

“The effort to remove ADVs is decades overdue, and we are proud to report progress despite the challenges posed by the pandemic,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “This is a prime example of a winning partnership between the local and federal government in solving a very dangerous and damaging problem.”

GPA General Manager John Benavente said the agency is glad to be a member of this multi-agency effort, noting that “We are all stewards of the environment."