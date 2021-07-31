Navy chief of operations: Thank you, Governor

Adm. Mike Gilday, the Navy's chief of naval operations, said Friday while visiting Guam that the Department of Defense is working with the government of Guam for the potential return of Guam land the military no longer needs.

He did not mention specific land parcels that could be covered by future talks, but GovGuam is counting on the DOD to return land off Route 15 in Mangilao for a billion-dollar project to develop a new Guam Memorial Hospital and buildings for public health and mental health facilities.

Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio, in a press release, said he met with Gilday and expressed his appreciation for the U.S. Navy "in facilitating the identification of land for a new public health care facility - a hallmark priority of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration."

Gilday said his visit was meant to meet the service members on Guam and to thank Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for allowing the USS Theodore Roosevelt to move thousands of sailors from the COVID-19-stricken aircraft carrier and into civilian hotels at the height of the pandemic last year. Leon Guerrero is in Washington, D.C.

There were no strings attached and no significant conditions imposed before the governor agreed to allow the carrier sailors to be housed in the civilian hotels, said Gilday, who visited Guam for the first time in his current role.

The governor simply said, according to Gilday, "How can I help?"

Gilday said a longer-term plan for missile defense of Guam is a hot topic in Congress but no firm details, dates or funding are available. "I think there's a great amount of momentum right now to complete an assessment and then to properly resource it, but we're in the early stages of that and I think it will take some time before all of those pieces fall into place."

He also said, in a brief press conference:

• Military construction projects on Guam will be a "win-win for the people of Guam." Every single indigenous tree that will be cut down as a result of the continued development of the Marine Corps base in Dededo will be replaced with a new tree that will be planted elsewhere. And he assured "archeological items of interest" will be handled with respect;

• The significance of Guam as having the deepest water port for the U.S. Navy between Manila and Hawaii;

• There are no immediate plans to review the decade-old plan to position an aircraft carrier on Guam; and

• He's not aware of details to develop, if any, a U.S. military base in the Federated States of Micronesia.