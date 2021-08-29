Max Soviak, a wrestler and U.S. Navy corpsman, was among the U.S. military service members who died in Afghanistan.

Soviak is from Ohio and spent some time in Guam where he became a part of the local wrestling and jiujitsu community.

“He started doing jiujitsu here,” said Melchor Manibusan, a mixed martial arts pioneer and founder of Spike 22.

Soviak was a strong athlete who was “big on fitness” Manibusan said, speaking of the young corpsman’s promise. Soviak also participated in Submit, he said. Submit is a mixed martial arts competition.

“He was such a good kid … So respectful and he was also very compassionate,” Manibusan said. “Just a really, really, really good human being. It’s just really sad, you know. He’s gone.”

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) released a statement expressing his condolences to Soviak’s family.

“Jane and I are heartbroken by the death of Max Soviak, a Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman from Berlin Heights, who lost his life in the service of his country. He was a hero who died serving with his Marine brothers helping to save fellow countrymen and our Afghan allies. We mourn his loss and are praying for his family and friends.”

The Republican Party of Guam issued a statement expressing their mourning of the passing of 13 United States service members and numerous Afghan civilians during two suicide bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. Fifteen other U.S. service members were also injured during the incident.

"The Guam GOP stands with the soldiers, and their objectives of immediately and safely assisting the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan during the midst of the turmoil created by the Taliban regime," the group stated.