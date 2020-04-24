Navy Exchange makes shopping easy for quarantined sailors

Navy Exchange Guam has processed or delivered more than 1,500 remote orders to sailors of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and other Navy ships on Guam using what's called the Downrange Program.

The program is a service developed to provide NEX shopping for sailors who are unable to physically visit the store. The program originated at NEX Djibouti to take care of “downrange” troops in other parts of Africa.

“With the impact of COVID-19 restricting sailors to quarters, the team here at NEX Guam modified the program to support sailors in hotels and on ships,” NEX Guam Store Manager Chris Traxler said. “The sailors are provided a catalog with some basic items but they can really request anything in the store.”

The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier brought nearly 5,000 sailors to Guam on March 27. More than 700 of the ship's sailors have tested positive for COVID-19. Several are hospitalized while the rest of the ill sailors are in isolation at Naval Base Guam. Nearly 3,000 are quarantined in Guam hotels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am impressed and grateful for the phenomenal work NEX Guam is doing as part of the NBG Quality of Life Task Force,” NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Jeffrey Grimes said. “The small comforts and pieces of home that the NEX Downrange Program brings to the fight are excellent reminders to the USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors that people care."

The store estimates there are about 600 more orders to log and process.