Navy exchange worker denies theft allegation

A woman who worked as a supervisory sales clerk for the Navy Exchange Mini Mart and gas station denied an allegation in federal court that she stole from her employer.

Jazmin Poll, 35, pleaded not guilty to theft of government money before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

She was allowed to remain out of jail.

Her trial will be set for a later date.

The court granted her request to travel off island next month for a wedding. She was ordered to surrender her passport until her scheduled trip.

According to court documents, Poll knowingly and willfully stole money from the U.S. Navy Exchange valued at $1,000 or less.

The money was allegedly taken from several NEX Mini Mart cash registers between Nov. 20, 2019 through Jan. 25, 2020.