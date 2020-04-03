Navy fires captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt; 3,000 places secured for sailors off the ship

The Navy has fired the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt for what acting Secretary of Navy Thomas Modly said was "poor judgement in the middle of a crisis."

During a briefing with media, Modly said Capt. Brett Crozier failed to work with the proper chain of command to resolve the situation on board the carrier.

“It is not an indictment of character, but rather of judgement. While I do take issue with the validity of some of the points in Capt. Crozier’s letter, he was absolutely correct in raising them,” Modly said. “It was the way in which he did it, by not working through and with his strike group commander to develop a strategy to resolve the problems he raised. By not sending the letter to and through his chain of command and to people outside his command, by not protecting the sensitive nature of the information contained within the letter appropriately, and lastly by not reaching out to me directly to voice his concerns after that avenue had been clearly provided to him by my team. That was unacceptable to me.”

Following questions from media, the secretary said Crozier's chain of command did receive the letter but it was “copied to 20 others and that’s not acceptable." Further, he and others who received the letter were surprised to see its contents in media reports, which raised panic on the ship as well as with the families of the sailors at home.

“It created a little bit of a panic on the ship… the chief petty officers were not prepared to answer question from the crew about how bad the situation was,” he said. “It misrepresented the facts of what was going on in the ship as well.”

He said currently 114 sailors on the ship have tested positive and there will likely be more. But those who are sick have no symptoms or mild symptoms and others have already recovered from the affects of the virus, he said.

A reporter pointed out that after the letter was published, however, the USS Theodore Roosevelt was allowed to dock on Guam.

While on Guam, military officials have taken more than 1,000 sailors off the ship and placed them in facilities where they’re not in such close proximity of each other and the chances of spreading the virus are reduced.

Modly said in a week’s time, the Navy has been able to secure “3,000 places for these sailors to go.”

“And that’s not because of this letter. It was stuff that was going on well before this letter was sent,” he said. “And so that’s what’s frustrating because what it does is it undermines our efforts and the chain of command’s efforts and creates a panic and creates the perception that the Navy is not on the job, the government is not on the job, and it’s just not true.”

The Navy has been working with the government of Guam and the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association these last few days to secure several hotels.

Joint Region Marianas commanding officer Rear Admiral John Menoni on Thursday afternoon said the sailors will be transferred within 12 to 24 hours.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said local military officials had broached discussions with her about utilizing off-base facilities around Tuesday or Wednesday.