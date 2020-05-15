Five USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors who had recovered from coronavirus and returned to the ship have tested positive again, the Navy confirmed.

The five sailors had developed flu-like symptoms this week, said Cmdr. Myers Vasquez, a Navy spokesman.

“The sailors were immediately removed from the ship and placed back in isolation, their close contacts were mapped, and they are receiving the required medical care," said Vasquez in a statement.

CNN reports that an additional 18 sailors who had interacted closely with the five sailors were also removed from the aircraft carrier and retested. They are waiting for the results while in quarantine.

Sailors who test positive must isolate for at least 14 days, have no symptoms for at least three days, and then are required to have two consecutive negative tests in a greater than 48-hour period before they are allowed to return to the ship, Vasquez said.

The Navy statement did not say how the sailors could have retested positive after meeting the recovery criteria, nor what these new cases mean for the redeployment of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which has been in port in Guam since March 27 to deal with the outbreak aboard the ship, according to CNN.

The Roosevelt had more than 1,100 active cases among its nearly 4,800-member crew as of April 30, the last update that the Navy has provided about cases associated with the ship’s outbreak.