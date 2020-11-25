Navy Exchange Guam at Naval Base Guam is hosting its annual Navy Blue Weekend, its version of Black Friday, from Friday to Sunday, with COVID-19 mitigations, NEX stated in a press release.

"Although, this year's Navy Blue Weekend experience is going to be very different, we have to plan differently because of COVID-19 and we want to ensure a positive and safe Navy Blue Weekend experience for all of our customers," said NEX Guam store manager Chris Traxler.

In a video attached to the press release, Traxler notes the store also has online shopping with curbside pickup available to help customers avoid the long lines and crowds associated with Black Friday shopping.

NBG commanding officer Capt. Jeffrey Grimes encouraged customers to remain vigilant during the holiday season in the midst of the pandemic.

Patrons can expect enhanced safety protocols including:

• There will be no in-person lines to enter the NEX for Navy Blue Weekend. Patrons are to wait in their cars and follow traffic control patterns. Cars will be allowed to enter the parking lot beginning at 4:50 a.m.

• There is a strict occupancy limit in stores. NEX Guam welcomes all families, however patrons are asked to minimize the number of shoppers per family on Navy Blue Weekend.

• Masks and 6-foot distancing rules will apply.

Commissary restores shopping hour

Effective Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Orote Commissary will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except for Tuesdays for its regular closure.

“Several months ago, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 we saw many changes to our base services - among them the hours of operation for the Orote Commissary,” Capt. Grimes said. “We understand how critical this operation is for all those who utilize the commissary for their everyday needs and we want to ensure that all who have access are afforded the opportunity of more flexible commissary hours. I know the Orote Commissary Team remains committed to ensuring a safe and positive shopping experience for all patrons.”

The Commissary and NEX may limit the purchase of certain high-demand items for patrons, according to the press release.

NEX and Commissary will continue to limit patrons to one shopping cart per family. Additionally, patrons are prohibited from making purchases which are excessive or unreasonably disproportionate in volume.