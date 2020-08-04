Navy identifies sailor who died during liberty on Guam

The visiting Navy sailor who died following an incident at Gab Gab Beach on Thursday has been identified as Gerald William Turner Jr., 23.

The gunner's mate seaman was assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta.

The ship is moored on Guam for a scheduled visit.

The military said Turner was found unresponsive within a designated liberty area at Naval Base Guam during a scheduled port visit. Three search-and-rescue qualified sailors performed life-saving efforts until an ambulance arrived on scene to continue administering emergency care.

He was pronounced dead at 2:08 pm on July 30 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The cause of death is currently being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

"The Lava Dog team sends its sincerest love and condolences to the Turner family. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a close friend, shipmate and Lava Dog family member,” said Cmdr. Chad Trubilla, commanding officer of the Rafael Peralta.

The Navy confirmed Turner is from Maryland and first enlisted on July 5, 2018.

He was first assigned to Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by the Center for Surface Combat Systems School at Great Lakes, Illinois, prior to reporting to the USS Rafael Peralta.