Navy Identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died of COVID-19

Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died from COVID-19 on April 13 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, the Navy has confirmed.

Thacker tested positive for COVID-19 March 30, three days after the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt pulled into port in Guam when several of the ship's sailors had COVID-19.

He was removed from the ship and placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam. On April 9, Thacker was found unresponsive during a daily medical check and transferred to Naval Base Guam via ambulance where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit, the Navy stated.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus."

Thacker’s spouse, an active duty member stationed in San Diego, was flown via Navy Air Logistics Office flight to Guam, arriving April 11. At the time of his passing, Thacker’s spouse was by his side, according to the Navy.

As of today, 94% of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew members have been tested for COVID-19, with 655 positive and 3,919 negative results, the Navy stated. A total of 4,059 sailors have been moved ashore on Guam.

Six of the sailors are hospitalized at the Naval Hospital on Guam. One of those sailors is in the ICU receiving care for increased observation due to shortness of breath.

Crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 remain in isolation at controlled locations on Naval Base Guam, where they receive daily medical supportive care. All medical care is being provided by medical personnel from USS Theodore Roosevelt, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, and elements of the U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Medical Battalion.

To support sailors, USS Theodore Roosevelt has a civilian resiliency counselor, a chaplain team and medical psychologist assisting as needed. The crew is also being supported by Joint Region Marianas and Naval Base Guam chaplains.