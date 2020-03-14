There are several properties that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is considering to be the location of a new public hospital, and one of them is the Navy's former Admiral Nimitz Golf Course in Radio Barrigada.

The governor is pressing to have this property returned from Navy control. However, some of the space there is needed for military training, according to the governor.

Because she is requesting the land for a hospital, Leon Guerrero said, Navy officials told her it's probably likely the land would be returned. She said she was also thinking of building a public health center on the land.

"It's central. And I'm thinking we should maybe have the hospital in a central area. And if we can get land right next to the (Guam) National Guard there, which is part of the Navy land that they're looking at, that to me might be the perfect spot," Leon Guerrero told Guam Memorial Hospital Authority board members on March 12.

The board met with other GovGuam officials to discuss the recommendations and areas of need identified in the Army Corps of Engineers draft assessment of Guam Memorial Hospital.

Renovation cost: $761M

The Army Corps of Engineers came to Guam in November 2019 to assess the hospital. The final draft is anticipated this month.

While still being finalized, the draft assessment identifies two options to address the hospital's ongoing capital improvement issues.

One is to repair and renovate at a cost of $761 million. The other is to rebuild and replace the aged hospital, at an estimated cost of $743 million, including $21 million in immediate repairs.

The governor said she prefers starting fresh with a new public hospital, rather than investing money into a decades-old hospital with an uncertain future.

According to William Kando, associate administrator of operations for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, a new hospital is where the Army Corps of Engineers is also leaning with its recommendation. Not only is the renovation more expensive, it would be almost impossible to do without disrupting patient care, he added.

And part of a rebuild effort would include finding land to construct the replacement to GMH. In addition to engaging the Navy, Leon Guerrero said, she is asking the Department of Land Management to go through its inventory for potential build sites.

"(DLM) is looking at somewhere in Chalan Pago-Ordot also. ... If we use government or federal lands returned to us, it would be at no cost to us," Leon Guerrero said.

$1.1M per room

Funding the construction of a new hospital could be a hybrid of borrowing and grants, but GovGuam also needs to consider the debt ceiling, according to the governor. The Navy property could be an opportunity zone for investors, she added.

"I think there's ways that we can maybe go around it," Leon Guerrero said. "Or I want to know how they came up with the $743 million."

The governor said officials from Guam Regional Medical City informed her GRMC's cost was about $1.1 million per room at 136 rooms.

"I was trying to understand how (the Army Corps of Engineers) was doing the cost calculation," she added.

Roof and other concerns

But the more critical concern is the $21 million in immediate needs, which must be addressed in order to support the hospital's reaccreditation and maintain certification with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to discussions at the March 12 meeting.

To that end, Kando said, GMHA is seeking an item-for-item breakdown of the $21 million.

According to Kando, the question in his mind is whether projects such as replacing the electrical distribution system must be done if the government decides to move forward with building a new hospital.

"Or can the Guam Power Authority continue to just help us sustain it. Because then that's something that wouldn't be a part of the $21 million," Kando said. "The family birth center – if we're moving somewhere else ... this is something we would probably not consider doing. That's like $10 million."

Leon Guerrero said her concern is roof repair. The estimate at the moment is about $1.1 million, "but when I read the roof repair (report), they're talking about taking out the whole roof and putting in a new roof. I think that's going to be more than $1.1 million," the governor said.

Maybe GPA could help with the electrical system, but the government also wants to avoid any potential safety issues for patients, she added.

There is already about $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of the Interior to address the hospital HVAC system.

Leon Guerrero said GMHA has a line of credit of up to $25 million that it may want to leverage for financing immediate repairs. Bond borrowing and local borrowing could be an option, as well as refinancing, she added. GMH could also pursue more grants with DOI, the governor said.

"If we don't have to borrow, I would prefer that. But we might have to have a hybrid of grants and borrowing," Leon Guerrero said.