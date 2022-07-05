A mother indicted on charges related to the May 22 death of her 16-month-old daughter has spent several weeks searching for an attorney to represent her in her murder case.

Iesha Nichelle Copeland, 28, a Navy sailor and young mother, had her arraignment hearing delayed twice in the Superior Court of Guam to allow her time to find legal counsel.

She does not qualify for a court appointed attorney.

Copeland, who faces charges of aggravated murder and murder, both as first-degree felonies, is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison today.

She remains held on $100,000 bail.

Copeland allegedly drowned her baby in a bathtub before authorities found her at Two Lovers Point, carrying her daughter in a carrier and threatening to jump.

Crisis negotiators were able to convince Copeland to give them the baby, but it took several hours to get Copeland safely off the cliffside. The child’s death was ruled a homicide by a forensic pathologist.