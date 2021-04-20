Navy mourns loss of 'extraordinary sailor'

The Navy family is mourning the loss of one of its sailors.

Gen Sun, 35, a construction mechanic constructionman assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, died when he was swept to sea while snorkeling in Tinian Sunday afternoon.

Sun was found unresponsive by a Tinian search-and-rescue team. He was snorkeling on his day off at a local beach, according to a statement from the Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet.

Sun was part of an NMCB 4 Seabee construction detail deployed to Tinian for numerous infrastructure improvement projects.

“Gen quickly gained the friendship of those around him, and had a reputation as an extraordinary sailor,” said Cmdr. Troy Brown, commanding officer, NMCB 4. “He made us a better team and we are very fortunate to have had him as part of our family. He will be sorely missed.”

Sun, originally from Maryland, graduated from U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command in the fall of 2019 prior to reporting to NMCB 4.

The cause of death is currently being investigated by the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety police division and Naval Criminal Investigative Services.