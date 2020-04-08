Navy official who fired aircraft carrier commander quits after controversial comment made on Guam

The Pentagon today confirmed the resignation of acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly two days after he visited Guam and made disparaging comments about the fired commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

"He resigned on his own accord, putting the Navy and the sailors above self so that the the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the Navy as an institution can move forward," according Defense Secretary Thomas Esper's April 7 announcement.

"Secretary Modly served the nation for many years, both in and out of uniform. I have the deepest respect for anyone who serves our country and who places the greater good above all else. Secretary Modly did that today, and I wish him all the best," Esper added.

Jim McPherson, a retired admiral who served in the Navy for 26 years, replaces Modly.

Modly visited Guam Monday and talked to sailors on the aircraft carrier about his decision to fire Capt. Brett Crozier from the command of the aircraft carrier and its crew of nearly 5,000. Crozier had sent an internal letter appealing for urgent help as COVID-19 had begun infecting his crew. His letter leaked to the press.

In an ironic twist, Modly's comment to the sailors, calling Crozier's decision stupid, also leaked to the media via an audio recording.

Modly’s speech to the sailors quickly went viral.

"It was my opinion that if he didn't think information was going to get out into the public in this information age that we live in, then he was either A, too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this," Modly said. "The alternate is that he did it on purpose, and that's a serious violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which you are all familiar with."

Modly's comments, sprinkled with obscenities, prompted calls from Democratic lawmakers for Modly's resignation, according to The Washington Post.

Modly later issued a statement to retract part of the comments he made on Crozier.

"Let me be clear: I do not think Capt. Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid. I think and always believed him to be the opposite. We pick our carrier commanding officers with great care. Capt. Crozier is smart and passionate. I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship."

Crozier is a former F-18 fighter jet pilot.

He's being called a hero for sounding out the alarm before COVID-19 could further spread aboard the warship with nearly 5,000 sailors aboard. The Navy captain has been reported to have contracted COVID-19. He's in isolation on Naval Base Guam, National Public Radio has reported.

About 2,000 sailors have been moved off the ship and into Guam hotel rooms and locations on the Navy base for quarantine, said Adm. John Menoni, commander of the military's Joint Region Marianas command.

About 61% of the crew have been tested for COVID-19 and 173 have tested positive, Menoni said. None of the sailors who tested positive have had to be hospitalized, Menoni said in a press briefing with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday.

The sailors who tested negative for COVID-19 have been placed on a 14-day quarantine and, once cleared, will be allowed back on the warship, which Menoni said is undergoing deep-cleaning.