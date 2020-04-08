Navy official who fired warship commander over COVID-19 plea for help visits Guam

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly made a quick visit to Guam on Monday to tour all of the Naval Base Guam facilities and speak with sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Modly’s speech to the sailors and comments about Capt. Brett Crozier quickly went viral. Crozier, a former F-18 fighter jet pilot, was publicly relieved of his command of the aircraft carrier after his internal letter to the Navy leadership – appealing for the immediate transfer of sailors off the warship as COVID-19 was beginning to infect sailors – became public.

"It was my opinion that if he didn't think information was going to get out into the public in this information age that we live in, then he was either A, too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this," Modly said. "The alternate is that he did it on purpose, and that's a serious violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which you are all familiar with."

The fiery speech, sprinkled with obscenities, prompted calls from Democratic lawmakers for Modly's resignation, according to The Washington Post.

Modly later issued a statement to retract part of the comments he made on Crozier.

"Let me be clear: I do not think Capt. Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid. I think and always believed him to be the opposite. We pick our carrier commanding officers with great care. Capt. Crozier is smart and passionate. I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship."

Crozier received rousing applause and chants as he was leaving the warship after he was fired from the ship's command, as shown in another viral video.

He's being called a hero for sounding out the alarm before COVID-19 could further spread aboard the warship with nearly 5,000 sailors aboard. The Navy captain has been reported to have contracted COVID-19. He's in isolation on Naval Base Guam, National Public Radio has reported.

About 2,000 sailors have been moved off the ship and into Guam hotel rooms and locations on the Navy base for quarantine, said Adm. John Menoni, commander of the military's Joint Region Marianas command.

About 61% of the crew have been tested for COVID-19 and 173 have tested positive, Menoni said. None of the sailors who tested positive have had to be hospitalized, Menoni said in a press briefing with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday.

The sailors who tested negative for COVID-19 have been placed on a 14-day quarantine and, once cleared, will be allowed back on the warship, which Menoni said is undergoing deep-cleaning.

Menoni would not comment on Modly’s remarks on Crozier and whether he thought Crozier was a “COVID hero.”

He did call many on Guam a hero.

“There has been a massive level of effort on this island by both military and civilians, government of Guam and local folks to get ready for and then try to help the (Theodore Roosevelt) sailors as best we possibly can,” said Menoni. “I’m seeing, every day, innovation and (working) hard to break down barriers ... to get help to those sailors.”

He referred to workers at the hotels as heroes for their assistance at the quarantine locations for the aircraft carrier's sailors.

Menoni also thanked the government of Guam and island residents for their support of the quarantine for the Theodore Roosevelt sailors.

“Everybody has pitched in to this fight to defeat COVID on this island, and we’re going to get through this. It’s not just about (the Theodore Roosevelt) and it’s about this island and this region winning the battle together,” the admiral stated.