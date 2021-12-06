A 19-year-old member of the U.S. Navy assigned to the military branch's police force was arrested by civilian officers early Saturday morning.

Guam Police Department officers arrived at a Tumon hotel around 1:53 a.m., responding to a report of a possible injured male. They came upon a red Mazda 3 double-parked, with a man apparently asleep inside.

Several attempts to wake him were unsuccessful, according to a magistrate's complaint.

Police noticed damage to the vehicle, including a crack in the windshield and "what appeared to be" fresh damage to the driver's-side hood area. Officers could also see what appeared to be blood on the shirt of the driver, later identified by his Mississippi driver's license as Deadrien James Harris.

Out of concern that he was injured, officers opened the vehicle, at which time Harris woke up.

Harris denied he was injured or in a crash when questioned by police, the complaint states.

Authorities allege Harris had a "strong odor" of an intoxicating beverage on his breath, and slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, which are typical signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

"At one point, Harris quit being responsive to the officer's questions and began using his phone. An officer reported that he appeared to be scrolling through a social media site," the complaint states.

GPD officers learned Harris is enlisted in the Navy through the course of their investigation. He has been charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.