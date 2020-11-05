Following an unauthorized entry onto Naval Hospital Guam that prompted the closure of the gates at Navy installations on the island, officials are asking patrons to be mindful of traffic and security rules.

According to military officials, at 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 3, access to Naval Base Guam was temporarily suspended after a driver attempted to enter the U.S. Naval Hospital main gate prior to receiving authorization from the guard.

Patrons accessing NBG installations are reminded to pay attention to the traffic pattern and posted signs, follow directions from security personnel, stop at the security sentry's position, and proceed only when cleared by the sentry.

Patrons are further reminded to:

• Have their ID readily available and extend it outside their window to be scanned.

• Put a face covering on and take sunglasses off prior to arriving at the entry control point.

• Roll down the vehicle's back window.

• Be ready to answer questions about their wellness.