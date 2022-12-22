Navy rescues injured hiker by helicopter

An injured hiker was rescued by helicopter Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:50 p.m., Guam Fire Department rescue units responded to Lonfit River for a reported injured hiker, a 25-year-old woman, according to GFD spokesman Nick Garrido.

About two hours later, the U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron sent a helicopter to extract the injured hiker and take her to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. From there, she was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital by GMH, Garrido added.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He urged hikers to “be mindful of the weather conditions” and “be sure to have communication and hydration.”

“Additionally, please call the closest fire station or rescue unit. By doing this, they could give updates on weather conditions and also get a general idea of where the hikers may be, should they be needing assistance,” the GFD spokesman added.