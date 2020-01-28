The Navy’s first MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) have arrived on Guam for their initial deployment in the Pacific theater, according to U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs.

Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19, the first Triton UAS squadron, will operate and maintain two aircraft to further develop the concept of operations and fleet learning associated with operating a high-altitude, long-endurance system in the maritime domain.

The MQ-4C Triton will conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions that will complement the P-8A Poseidon and will bring increased persistence, capability, and capacity through its multi-sensor mission payload.

The Tritons forward-deployed to Guam, both of which arrived at Andersen Air Force Base on Sunday, will fall under Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, lead for patrol, reconnaissance and surveillance forces in 7th Fleet.

“The introduction of MQ-4C Triton to the Seventh Fleet area of operations expands the reach of the U.S. Navy’s maritime patrol and reconnaissance force in the Western Pacific,” said Capt. Matt Rutherford, commander of CTF-72.

Prior to flying the aircraft to Guam, the team completed extensive operational test and unit level training.

"This significant milestone marks the culmination of years of hard work by the joint team to prepare Triton for overseas operations," said Mackin. "The fielding of the Navy's premier unmanned aircraft system and its additive, persistent, multi-sensor data collection and real-time dissemination capability will revolutionize the way maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance is performed."

Information was provided by the U.S. Pacific Fleet