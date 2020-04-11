A sailor from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has been moved to the intensive care unit at Naval Hospital Guam.

Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed the sailor's condition during a press conference at the Pentagon on Thursday.

“We now have one hospitalized and one in the ICU,” said Hyten, when asked about the sailors from the carrier who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The aircraft carrier docked at Naval Base Guam on March 27. At the time, several sailors had contracted COVID-19.

Hyten said 416 of the warship's sailors have tested positive, and 3,170 tested negative.

He said they are awaiting results on about 1,000 tests.

“We have tested almost the whole crew now,” Hyten said.

Of those who tested positive, 187 where symptomatic and 229 were asymptomatic.

Hyten said the outbreak on the aircraft carrier could happen again.

“It’s not a good idea to think the Teddy Roosevelt is a one-of a-kind issue. We have too many ships at sea. We have too many deployed capabilities. There are 5,000 sailors on a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. To think it will never happen again is not a good way to plan,” he said.

During the briefing, Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist said, “To date, of our 1.4 million active-duty members, 64, or less than 100th of 1%, currently require hospitalization, but we watch this very closely.”

“Because we are not only continuing to defend our nation but supporting state and local authorities, duty personnel may well have a higher rate of infections,” Norquist said.

Guam hotels

Sailors who have contracted COVID-19 are isolated on Navy facilities on Guam, the military has stated.

Many of the aircraft carrier's sailors who have tested negative are being housed in Guam hotels for a 14-day quarantine.