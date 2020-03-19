The military on Guam issued a statement Wednesday distancing itself from a Navy sailor's social media post that had characterized locals as the cause of depleted base stores' supplies as people are stocking up in light of COVID-19 concerns.

"Ya'll locals need to keep ya'll a-- off our base taking all our food and supplies and s--- ya'll got your own stores in town dammit," posted the sailor, named on Facebook as Dorsett Varnado, a gunner's mate. The post has since prompted a backlash from locals and military families alike.

The military's Joint Region Marianas, in a release Wednesday, stated it is "aware of the inappropriate post made online."

"We have confirmed that the account belongs to a U.S. Navy sailor. The sailor's commanding officer has been notified for appropriate investigation and response," Joint Region stated.

"Individuals in the U.S. military have the same rights to free speech as all Americans, including online. However, we recognize that sailors are ambassadors of the Navy in their actions and words. Social media posts like this do not meet the high standards we set for our personnel as they communicate online, and are not representative of the Navy or the DOD."

Meanwhile, the military leadership on Guam has also been called out, including by Del. Michael San Nicolas, for changing its policy limiting veterans and Guardsmen and Reservists who aren't on active-duty status to shopping on the military base stores to weekends as a result of the COVID-19 concerns.

"These changes were implemented to preserve our installations' and tenant commands' ability to perform the DOD mission, while also doing everything we can to ensure the health and welfare of our service members, civilians, families and the citizens of Guam. The decision to limit access to mission essential personnel only for weekday access was not made lightly, and ultimately helps us to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, minimizing large gatherings of people, allowing for timely restocking of consumable items and deliberate cleanliness/sanitation of commonly occupied and transited areas," Joint Region stated. "These changes were made to keep everyone healthy and we will continue to evaluate and re-assess our procedures as conditions change."