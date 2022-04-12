The parents of an infant found with multiple fractures on her ribs and skull have been released from jail.

Navy sailor Austin Christopher Johnson, 22, and his wife Nica Mae Johnson, 20, were released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning they did not have to pay any bail money upfront.

Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan ordered that the couple have no contact and stay away from their 3-month-old daughter.

Both are scheduled to appear back in court on April 29.

The child remains in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The parents brought the baby to the hospital after a large bump was seen on the baby's arm and she was crying, court documents state. An X-ray showed the child had multiple fractures throughout her body, including her upper arm bone, ribs, and skull.

The police report also states that the doctor told police that "some type of force" had to be used on the baby in order to explain the injuries.

The pair allegedly denied knowing how the victim sustained the injuries.

The military is aware of Austin Johnson’s arrest and is fully cooperating with investigators in the Guam Police Department, according to Lt. Cmdr. Kelli Roesch, with the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office.

“We appreciate the cooperation between the local community and the law enforcement community," said Roesch.

Austin Johnson is temporarily assigned to the USS Emory S. Land, a submarine repair ship based at Naval Base Guam.