Want to help? If you observe a larger-than-normal population of crown of thorns sea stars while snorkeling, contact NAVFAC Marianas at andres.reyes@fe.navy.mil or 489-5409. Mark down the location, number seen and date and time of sighting. Do not touch the sea stars, which have poisonous spines.

The island’s reefs got some help fighting off predators earlier this year, thanks to the help of divers and engineers with the U.S. Navy.

Member of the U.S. Naval Base Guam dive locker and environmental scientists with Naval Facilities Engineering Command joined efforts to clean up predatory crown of thorns sea stars from the Orote ecological reserves and Old Wives Beach.

“We were informed ... that a large amount of (crown of thorns sea stars) were sighted at Old Wives Beach,” said Andres Reyes, NAVFAC Marianas marine scientist. “After hearing this and receiving support from NBG leadership to have the dive locker respond, I coordinated with Senior Chief Navy Diver Corey Clifton and Navy Diver 1st Class Alexander Wright to have them conduct the culling.”

A survey of the beach, which transects Turtle Rock, showed evidence of extensive coral damage, suggesting a larger-than-normal population of crown of thorns sea stars, the Navy release stated. The team removed 191 sea stars.

This wasn’t the first joint training for the dive locker and NAVFAC, Reyes said, emphasizing the team’s efficiency and adaptability in their responses.

“This effort shows the adaptability of the dive locker, and I think the entire Guam community recognizes our combined environmental stewardship,” he said.

Climate change has exacerbated many of the dangers facing the world reefs. According to a Guam crown of thorns sea stars outbreak response plan developed in 2017, the growing population of sea stars, coupled with coral bleaching, is to blame for most coral loss in the Indo-Pacific.

Normally, the sea stars don’t pose a danger to the health of the reef and its ecosystem. However, a population burst can be responsible for the loss of 90% of live coral, according to the Navy press release.

The rise in ocean temperatures and the increase in algae from land runoffs into the ocean may be to blame for the spike in crown of thorns sea stars numbers. The loss of coral can have a ripple effect, affecting the health of other organisms that rely on the reef ecosystem, such as fish and other invertebrates, the Navy press release stated.