Navy security apprehends suspect after unauthorized entry

A man who entered U.S. Naval Base Guam via the outbound lane of the main gate was apprehended by Navy security.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Navy officials.

Following the unauthorized entry, access to all NBG installations was immediately secured, the press release states. NBG Navy Security Forces apprehended the suspect who was identified as a civilian.

Naval Criminal Investigative Services along with Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.