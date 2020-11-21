Navy to assist team searching for WWII remains in island waters

The U.S. Department of Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency will be conducting underwater surveys to locate the remains of airmen lost in World War II.

Slated to start yesterday, the surveys will be documented by DPAA.

A U.S. Navy vessel will support a portion of the DPAA team's diving operations in the vicinity of the island's coastal waterways. Potential underwater survey areas around Guam include: Asan Point, Hagåtña Bay, Pago Bay, Pati Point, and Jinapsan.

The public is advised to be aware of Department of Defense personnel moving in and around the areas as they conduct the surveys.

Information was provided in a release.