Navy to conduct training at various island sites

The Navy will be conducting various training activities this week and through the remainder of the month.

Training will be conducted in Radio Barrigada and Dandan-Malojloj on Jan. 11, 12 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they see or hear increased activity during the training, according to Joint Region Marianas.

The Navy also will conduct live-fire exercises in the open ocean from Jan. 11 to 14 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. at the following coordinates: 13˚26''N/145˚08''E, 13˚42''N/144˚36''E. Marine vessels are advised to remain clear of the area for the duration of the event and to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast notice to mariners for advisories.

Training will be conducted in Agat Bay, Outer Apra Harbor, and Orote Point between Jan. 11 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Blank ammunition will be used for this training. Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they hear or see increased activity.

Military units will conduct exercises in open ocean at the following coordinates: 13˚48''N/144˚41''E and Warning Area 517 from Jan. 12 to 28 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Marine vessels are advised to remain clear of the area for the duration of the exercises and to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast notice to mariners for advisories.

On Jan. 12 training will be conducted in Outer Apra Harbor from 2 to 10 p.m. Residents in the surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they hear or see increased activity due to the training.

On Jan. 13, the Navy will conduct training in Radio Barrigada and Dandan-Malojloj from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Blank ammunition will be used for this training. Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they hear or see increased activity.

Training in Outer Apra Harbor will be conducted on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The general public is advised to be aware of the event.

These training exercises support readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to respond to operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free and open Indo-Pacific, according to Joint Region Marianas.

