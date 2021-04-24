The U.S. Navy will conduct training throughout the island and out on the open ocean from April 26-29, the Navy stated in a press release.

For areas on island, residents should not be alarmed if they hear or see increased activity due to the training.

Mariners should take note of open ocean exercises.

Training will be held at:

• Agat Bay and Outer Apra Harbor April 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Blank ammunition will be utilized for this training.

• South Finegayan April 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. The U.S. Navy will conduct live-fire exercises in open ocean April 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. at the following coordinates: 13˚26''N/145˚08''E, 13˚42''N/144˚36''E. Marine vessels are advised to remain clear of the area for the duration of the event and to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast Notice to Mariners for advisories.

• Outer Apra Harbor April 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The general public is advised to be aware of the training event.

• Orote Point, Naval Magazine, and U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in the vicinity of Old Wives Beach April 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The general public is advised to be aware of the training event. The U.S. Navy will conduct explosive detonation training on U.S. Naval Base Guam April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These training events support readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to respond to operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific, the Navy stated in the release.