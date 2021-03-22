The U.S. Navy will conduct training over the next couple of weeks in various locations throughout the island and in nearby waters, the Navy stated in a press release.

These training exercises support readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to respond to operational missions throughout the region, according to the release. Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they hear or see increased activity. Mariners are asked to take note of ocean training locations, dates and times.

The U.S. Navy will conduct live-fire exercises in open ocean March 22-25 from 9 a.m.-11:55 p.m. at the following coordinates: 13˚26''N/145˚08''E, 13˚42''N/144˚36''E.

The U.S. Navy will conduct training:

• Open ocean, Reserve Craft Beach, Warning Area 12, and Warning Area 517 until March 29 from midnight-11:59 p.m. to include the following coordinates: 13˚75"N/144˚33"E, 13˚75"N/144˚60"E, 13˚50"N/144˚60"E, 13˚50"N/144˚33"E.

• Agat Bay, Outer Apra Harbor, and Orote Point from 9 a.m.-11:55 p.m.

• Radio Barrigada and Dandan-Malojloj March 22-25 from 9 a.m.-11:55 p.m.

• Outer Apra Harbor March 23 and 25 from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Outer Apra Harbor March 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.