Two aviators safely ejected and were quickly recovered by a helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt while conducting routine flight operations in the Philippine Sea on Thursday, the Commander of the Pacific Fleet announced.

The incident occurred as the F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Carrier Air Wing 11 was conducting routine pilot proficiency training.

Both aviators were assessed by the medical team aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt and are in good condition, the Navy confirmed.

The incident is currently under investigation.