The Navy this week will train on both land and water, according to a Friday press release from the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office.

Dandan, Inarajan, Jan. 13-16

The Navy will conduct training from 11 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. from Jan. 13 to Jan.16 in Dandan, Inarajan.

Residents in surrounding areas shouldn’t be alarmed if they see or hear increased activity associated with the training, the Navy said in a press release Friday issued by Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office.

Open-ocean exercises, Jan.13

The Navy will also conduct open-ocean exercises from 2 to 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the following coordinates: 13˚26’N/145˚08’E and 13˚42’N/144˚36’E.

The Navy asks all vessels to remain three nautical miles clear of those coordinates, because live ammunition will be used during the training.

Agat Bay, Jan. 13

The Navy will train from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 13 in Agat Bay, and asks the public to be aware of small boats operating in the area.

Water exercises, Jan. 13

The Navy will train from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the following coordinates:

13˚26’37”N/144˚39’32”E,

13˚26’38”N/144˚39’32”E,

13˚26’38”N/144˚39’34”E, and

13˚26’37”N/144˚39’34”E.

Vessels are advised to remain 500 yards from the above coordinates.

Outer Apra Harbor, Jan. 14 and 15

The Navy will conduct training in Outer Apra Harbor from 3 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Vessels are requested to remain alert for military personnel parachuting and swimming in Outer Apra Harbor.

The Navy will also train in Outer Apra Harbor from 9 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 15.

This training will be accompanied by the use of blanks. Vessels are advised to remain aware of the training and shouldn’t be alarmed if they see or hear increased activity associated with the training.

The Navy will also conduct training from 5 to 11:55 p.m. Jan. 15 in Outer Apra Harbor.

Vessels are requested to remain alert for military personnel swimming in Outer Apra Harbor as part of the exercise.

Radio Barrigada, Jan. 16

The U.S. Navy will conduct training from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16 in Radio Barrigada.

This training will use blanks and practice hand grenades.

The training is designed to enhance the readiness of military personnel. Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they see or hear increased activity associated with the training.

The Navy also asks the general public, fishermen, and marine tour operators to monitor the Coast Guard broadcast notice to mariners for advisories.