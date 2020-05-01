Navy widens investigation; no decision yet on Crozier

The acting secretary of the U.S. Navy announced that military investigators will need more time to look at the evidence in connection to the COVID-19 outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

This as the Navy begins to return groups of sailors, who were quarantined in hotels in Tumon, back to the ship.

"After carefully reviewing the preliminary inquiry into the events surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, provided me with his recommendations. Following our discussion, I have unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified and that can only be answered by a deeper review," stated Acting Secretary of the Navy James McPherson.

"Therefore, I am directing Adm. Gilday to conduct a follow-on command investigation. This investigation will build on the good work of the initial inquiry to provide a more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and decisions of the chain of command surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt."

The Navy recently recommended reinstating the aircraft carrier's Capt. Brett Crozier. He was relieved of command after a letter from Crozier calling on the Navy for stronger measures to protect the crew was leaked to the media.

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Defense Secretary Mark Esper wanted to be sure that the final Navy report would stand up to public scrutiny before signing off and stressed that the Roosevelt outbreak inquiry went far beyond Crozier.

Crozier is reportedly one of the 955 sailors from the Roosevelt's 4,800-member crew who tested positive for the coronavirus.

About 700 sailors remained on the ship to maintain essential functions and conduct deep cleaning and sanitation, according to a press release issued by the Joint Region Marianas.

"Now, the ship is fully prepared to receive healthy sailors who have spent up to 27 days in quarantine ashore. These sailors have had three negative COVID-19 test results, including one to determine eligibility to depart Naval Base Guam for hotel quarantine, and two additional tests to ensure they are COVID-free and healthy," the press release states.

The sailors are being taken by bus back to the ship this week.

"These vehicles will be thoroughly cleaned in accordance with recommended CDC standards before, between and after each use. All personnel involved in the transportation process will wear personal protective equipment, including all bus drivers and passengers."