U.S. Naval Base Guam and various Navy first responders are participating in the annual anti-terrorism/force protection exercise Citadel Protect 2021, which started June 1 and continues through June 10.

Apra Harbor and other locations on Naval Base Guam and Polaris Point are hosting the exercise, according to the Navy in a press release.

The exercise involves various training scenarios that replicate real-world events and is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces to respond to threats to installations and units, according to the Navy.

There may be times when the exercise will cause increased traffic around the base or delays in base access, the Navy added.

As part of the exercise, the NBG Giant Voice system will be activated.