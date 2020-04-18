Navy's COVID-19 fatality was a 41-year-old chief

Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. joined the Navy 23 years ago.

He was 41 when he died recently of COVID-19 at the Navy hospital on Guam, becoming the first active-duty service member to lose his life in the pandemic that has claimed more than 30,000 lives in the United States and afflicted more than 650 of the sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Navy-wide, more than 950 sailors have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

By the time the Theodore Roosevelt pulled into port at Naval Base Guam, on March 27, after a stopover in Danang, Vietnam, Thacker had served on four aircraft carriers.

This was his most recent of two tours on the USS Roosevelt. He had also served on the USS George Washington, the USS Ronald Reagan and the "supercarrier" USS Constellation, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

His job as aviation ordnanceman gave him the responsibility of handling guns, bombs, torpedoes, rockets, and missiles.

The native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died from COVID-19 on April 13, the Navy confirmed Friday.

Thacker tested positive for COVID-19 March 30, three days after the aircraft carrier pulled into port in Guam when just a handful of the ship's sailors were confirmed to have COVID-19.

He was removed from the ship and placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam. On April 9, Thacker was found unresponsive during a daily medical check and transferred to Naval Hospital Guam via ambulance where he was placed in the intensive care unit, the Navy stated.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "Our No. 1 priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus."

Thacker’s spouse, Symantha L. Thacker, who's also in the Navy in a similar line of work and stationed in San Diego, was flown into Guam to be with her husband before he died.

As of Friday, 94% of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew members have been tested for COVID-19, with 655 positive and 3,919 negative results, the Navy stated. A total of 4,059 sailors have been moved ashore on Guam.

Six of the sailors were hospitalized at the Naval Hospital on Guam as of Friday.

One of those sailors was last reported to be in the ICU receiving care for increased observation due to shortness of breath.

Crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 remain in isolation at controlled locations on Naval Base Guam, where they receive daily medical supportive care, the Navy stated.

Several Guam hotels are housing some of the warship's sailors who have tested negative for COVID-19, where they are under quarantine and forbidden from leaving the hotel premises.