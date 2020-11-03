NBG and Naval Hospital Guam gates reopened; no details released on 'unauthorized entry' that caused closure

Navy officials closed the gates this morning at U.S. Naval Base Guam and Naval Hospital Guam following an "unauthorized entry".

"The main gate to Naval Hospital Guam is currently closed for response to an unauthorized entry," states a post on the Naval Base Guam Facebook.

"As standard procedure, all gates to Naval (NBG) Base Guam installations are closed until further notice."

Naval Base Guam's gate reopened at 11:50 a.m. Naval Hospital gates reopened as of 1 p.m.

No details on the unauthorized entry were included in the social media post. The Guam Daily Post has reached out to Naval Hospital Guam and Joint Region Marianas for more information.