NBG back gate to close Nov. 30 for construction

The back gate for Naval Base Guam will be closed from Monday, Nov. 30, to Friday Dec. 11.

There will be construction upgrades in the area, according to a press release.

The NBG front gate will remain open for 24-hour access. There will be three

inbound lanes and one outbound lane at the front gate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m.-8 a.m.

Anyone traveling on base during the week should plan for delays. All drivers accessing NBG installations are reminded to pay attention to the traffic pattern and posted signs, follow Security's directions, stop at the Security sentry's position, and proceed only when cleared by the sentry.

Patrons are further reminded to:

• Have their ID readily available and extend it outside their window to be scanned

• Put their face covering on and take their sunglasses off prior to arriving at the ECP

• Roll down their vehicle's back window, and 4.) Be ready to answer questions about their wellness.

All patrons are advised to monitor NBG social media for updates.