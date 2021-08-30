Navy Exchange Guam donated household goods and appliances to Erica's House in Toto and Sanctuary Inc. of Guam in Chalan Pago on Aug. 26.

The NEX delivered a couch to Erica's House, and a bed frame, washer and dryer to Sanctuary.

Erica's House is a local support service for parents and children in need of visitation and exchange services. The couch will be used at their visitation and exchange facility.

Sanctuary is a private, nonprofit community-based organization that provides critical social services to youth and their families. The donated items will be used by Sanctuary residents at their emergency coed shelter.

